Sheridan Smith and Sherlock’s Sian Brooke to star in new ITV “event drama” No Return

ITV has announced a brand new must-see drama, starring Sheridan Smith and Sherlock’s Sian Brooke.

The four-part series, entitled No Return, is penned by acclaimed writer Danny Brocklehurst, who wrote Sky’s Brassic and the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s The Stranger. The drama will tell the story of an “unassuming family” on the holiday from hell.

The edge-of-your-seat “TV event” follows Kathy (played by Smith), her husband Martin (portrayed by Quiz star Michael Jibson) and her 16-year old son Noah (played by rising star Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis) as they jet off to Turkey.

The family just wants a lovely break in the sun, but the trip soon turns into a living nightmare – and we’re not just talking ugly hotel rooms and struggling to snag a sun lounger.

The press release from ITV sets the scene: “Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie (Jodie Campbell), who is staying at the same hotel.

“Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.

“An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams.”

The drama promises to explore themes including guilt, parental love and teenage consent. Although much of the series is set in Turkey, the series will actually be filmed in Spain, as well as Manchester and Bolton.

Sherlock star Sian Brooke plays Kathy’s sister Megan, while actor and comedian Rufus Hound also appears in the series as private investigator Al Milner.

Executive producer Nicola Shindler said: “I am delighted to be working with Danny again on these fantastic scripts. He makes the audience ask ‘what if that were my holiday, my child’ in a thrilling way. And we are so lucky to have Sheridan and the rest of this very talented cast to bring this story to life.”

No Return is expected to air on ITV in 2022. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.