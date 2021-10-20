Sanditon’s Charlotte dances with a new man in first look images for season 2

After a tireless fan campaign to reverse its cancellation, Sanditon is finally in production and the first images from season two have now been released by production company Red Planet.

The new episodes will see the return of Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, who will have new man Colonel Francis Lennox (Grace’s Tom Weston-Jones) vying for her attention.

One of the first-look images (above) sees the two of them romantically dancing together, but its understood that Lennox will have a love rival played by Ben Lloyd-Hughes (War & Peace), who will play a mysterious new arrival to Sanditon.

Season two will also see Charlotte take up the role of governess to Augusta Wilson (Eloise Webb), who is already pushing against authority at just 17-years-old, with the two of them seen enjoying a picnic in another advance release image (below).

Red Planet

Fans of the Jane Austen drama are excited to see the return of the Parker family, with Kris Marshall’s Tom still striving to rebuild Sanditon in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Tom can be seen walking alongside Mary (Kate Ashfield) and Arthur (Turlough Convery) in the image below, but Theo James’ Sidney will not be returning for the revival.

Red Planet

Finally, we also get our first look at a conversation between Charlotte and Georgiana Lambe (played by Ordeal by Innocence star Crystal Clarke), as they walk down Sanditon’s bustling high street.

Season two will see Lambe get “up to mischief in the name of love” as she prepares for her final summer season before turning 21-years-old, but there’s a risk she could find herself lonelier than ever before.

Red Planet

The synopsis for Sanditon season two promises “new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army make Sanditon their new base”.

Charlotte’s sister Alison will play a key role, played by newcomer Rosie Graham, after travelling to Sanditon in pursuit of her own romantic dream.

Sanditon will have its UK premiere on BritBox next year, with the streaming service bagging a window of exclusivity as co-producer on the show, but it will eventually head to terrestrial television on ITV.

Sanditon season two premieres on BritBox and ITV next year.