Ron Weasley meets Ron Weasley backstage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Rupert Grint had a magical meeting with Paul Thornley at the Harry Potter play in London last night
It must be pretty weird for the original Harry Potter to watch other actors perform their characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. But if they're feeling like they've just inadvertently used a Time-Turner, they don't show it.
Rupert Grint for example was all smiles backstage as he paid a visit to the play last night, going backstage after the show to meet Paul Thornley, who plays Ron Weasley in the stage production.
The pair posed to mark the magical Harry Potter meeting – although this isn't the first time that actors from the film franchise have visited the stage show.
Emma Watson recently went backstage to meet her counterpart Noma Dumezweni, while Helena Bonham Carter has also been seen snooping around backstage, presumably to check on her Slytherin brethren.
Some of us with the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter :) #CursedChild #she'llbeback ? pic.twitter.com/U1sYLnIaNj
— Nuno Silva (@NNunoev) August 4, 2016
Now we have both Ron and Hermione reuniting, is it time for two Harrys to collide?