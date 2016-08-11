The pair posed to mark the magical Harry Potter meeting – although this isn't the first time that actors from the film franchise have visited the stage show.

Emma Watson recently went backstage to meet her counterpart Noma Dumezweni, while Helena Bonham Carter has also been seen snooping around backstage, presumably to check on her Slytherin brethren.

Some of us with the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter :) #CursedChild #she'llbeback ? pic.twitter.com/U1sYLnIaNj — Nuno Silva (@NNunoev) August 4, 2016

Advertisement

Now we have both Ron and Hermione reuniting, is it time for two Harrys to collide?