The Harry Potter cast meets... the Harry Potter cast
Film Ginny meets play Ginny as Helena Bonham Carter drops by too
Harry Potter worlds collided again on Thursday night as film Ginny met play Ginny.
Emma Watson had already popped down to meet stage Hermione (Noma Dumezweni) during previews and now actress Bonnie Wright has had a hug with "older" Ginny (played by Poppy Miller).
It's somewhat unnerving to see the usually sneery Bellatrix quite so happy and smiley, isn't it? But it was smiles all round as Wright and Helena Bonham Carter hung out for a group shot, too:
Some of us with the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter :) #CursedChild #she'llbeback ? pic.twitter.com/U1sYLnIaNj
— Nuno Silva (@NNunoev) August 4, 2016
The play is the eighth story in the Harry Potter franchise and (contains spoilers) we've got plenty of questions and answers if you want to read more.