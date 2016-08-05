It's somewhat unnerving to see the usually sneery Bellatrix quite so happy and smiley, isn't it? But it was smiles all round as Wright and Helena Bonham Carter hung out for a group shot, too:

Some of us with the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter :) #CursedChild #she'llbeback ? pic.twitter.com/U1sYLnIaNj — Nuno Silva (@NNunoev) August 4, 2016

Advertisement

The play is the eighth story in the Harry Potter franchise and (contains spoilers) we've got plenty of questions and answers if you want to read more.