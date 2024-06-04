Described as a "South London stalwart, journalist, loyal friend, not-so-loyal daughter and granddaughter, a sometimes catastrophist, an occasional mess, but more often than not an undervalued success," we're set to go on quite the journey with Queenie in the new eight-part series.

Led by Brown, the rest of the Queenie cast includes many a familiar face, including former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones), Tilly Keeper (You) and Samuel Adewunmi (You Don't Know Me). But who else stars in the new drama? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Queenie cast.

Queenie cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 4 drama

Dionne Brown as Queenie

Jon Pointing as Tom

Samuel Adewunmi as Frank

Bellah as Kyazike

Sally Phillips as Gina

Tilly Keeper as Darcy

Elisha Applebaum as Cassandra

Mim Shaikh as Adi

Llewella Gideon as Grandma Veronica

Joseph Marcell as Grandad Wilfred

Michelle Greenidge as Aunty Maggie

Cristale De’Abreu as Diana

Joseph Ollman as Guy

Laura Whitmore as Doctor Ellison

Tom Forbes as Ted

Melissa Johns as Janet

Demmy Ladipo as Malachi

Ayesha Antoine as Sylvie

Dionne Brown plays Queenie

Samuel Adewunmi and Dionne Brown star in Queenie. Channel 4/Latoya Okuneye

Who is Queenie? Born and bred in South London, Queenie is a 25-year-old journalist whose life upends all at once. Her relationship, career, friendships and family issues come to the fore throughout the series as she must navigate the trials and tribulations of life.

More like this

Where have I seen Dionne Brown before? Queenie is the first sole leading role for Brown, with the actress having also starred in Apple TV+'s Criminal Record as DC Chloe Summers and ITV's The Walk-In.

Jon Pointing plays Tom

Dionne Brown and Jon Pointing star in Queenie Channel 4 / Latoya Okuneye

Who is Tom? Tom is Queenie's boyfriend and, despite being together for quite some time now, doesn't ever seem to rise to the occasion when it comes to questioning his family members over their ignorant remarks about Queenie's race.

Where have I seen Jon Pointing before? Pointing is best known for his role in comedies such as Channel 4's Big Boys, Plebs and Smothered. He has also recently starred in BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation of Murder Is Easy.

Samuel Adewunmi plays Frank

Samuel Adewunmi as Frank and Dionne Brown as Queenie in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Frank? A family member of Kyazike's, Queenie's best friend, Frank has known Queenie since they were in secondary school. Now, he's got big plans for his life and career and is often a welcome ear when it comes to Queenie's problems.

Where have I seen Samuel Adewunmi before? Adewunmi was nominated for a BAFTA for his starring role in BBC thriller You Don't Know Me, which he starred in alongside Sophie Wilde. He has had major roles in Secret Invasion, Angela Black and The Watch, as well as having starred in Doctor Who.

Bellah plays Kyazike

Dionne Brown as Queenie and Bellah as Kyazike in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Kyazike? Kyazike is Queenie's best friend, with the pair having met back at school. Now, she's there whenever Queenie needs her and is always around to be her number one hype woman.

Where have I seen Bellah before? Known by her professional name of Bellah, Isobel Akpobire is a singer and songwriter who is making her acting debut in Queenie.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sally Phillips plays Gina

Dionne Brown as Queenie and Sally Phillips as Gina in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Gina? Gina is Queenie's no-nonsense editor at The Daily Read.

Where have I seen Sally Phillips before? The comedian, actress and TV presenter is known for a number of notable roles over the years including in the Bridget Jones film franchise, Miranda, Green Wing and Jam & Jerusalem, to name a few.

Tilly Keeper plays Darcy

Bellah as Kyazike, Dionne Brown as Queenie, Elisha Applebaum as Cassandra and Tilly Keeper as Darcy in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Darcy? Darcy is one of Queenie's colleagues at The Daily Read, working as a picture editor there. She's nursing her own relationship problems but is always very keen to help Queenie out of whatever bad situation she's in.

Where have I seen Tilly Keeper before? Best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders, Keeper has more recently been seen on our screens in the fourth season of Netflix's You.

Elisha Applebaum plays Cassandra

Who is Cassandra? Cassandra is one of Queenie's slightly questionable friends from university and can be quite judgemental when it comes to Queenie's personal life.

Where have I seen Elisha Applebaum before? Applebaum is best known for her roles in Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga as Musa, having also starred in films like No Reasons and Undercover Hooligan.

Mim Shaikh plays Adi

Mim Shaikh as Adi in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Adi? Adi is a local guy who lives in Brixton and has been vocal about his crush on Queenie, despite having a wife.

Where have I seen Mim Shaikh before? A broadcaster, actor and spoken word poet, Shaikh is known for his self-presented and produced BBC Three documentary, Mim Shaikh: Finding Dad.

He has also appeared on Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul and Celebrity Masterchef but in terms of acting, has starred in King Gary, Informer and What's Love Got To Do With It?.

Llewella Gideon plays Grandma Veronica

Llewella Gideon as Grandma Veronica and Joseph Marcell as Grandad Wilfred in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Veronica? Queenie's grandmother, Veronica has been an integral part of Queenie's life and has brought her up in the absence of her mother.

Where have I seen Llewella Gideon before? Gideon is known for her roles in The Real McCoy, The Crouches and The Delivery Man. She has also most recently featured in Top Boy, EastEnders and Boarders.

Joseph Marcell plays Grandad Wilfred

Joseph Marcell as Grandad Wilfred in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Wilfred? Queenie's grandfather, Wilfred is usually found pottering about in his garden shed but worries deeply about Queenie.

Where have I seen Joseph Marcell before? Marcell is of course best known for his role as Geoffrey Butler in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but has starred in numerous roles over the years. He has featured in Eastenders, The Sandman, Ratched and Mammoth.

Michelle Greenidge plays Aunty Maggie

Dionne Brown and Michelle Greenidge star in Queenie. Channel 4 / Latoya Okuneye

Who is Maggie? Maggie is the sister of Queenie's mother Sylvie but despite her sister not being around in Queenie's childhood, Maggie has been a constant for the 25-year-old.

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge is known for her roles in After Life, Mandy and Code 404 but has also recently starred in Doctor Who as the adoptive mother of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Cristale De'Abreu plays Diana

Llewella Gideon as Grandma Veronica, Dionne Brown as Queenie and Cristale De’Abreu as Diana in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Diana? Diana is the daughter of Maggie and is Queenie's little cousin, regularly giving her older cousin a no-nonsense commentary on her life.

Where have I seen Cristale De’Abreu before? Known by many by her rap name of Cristale, the rising star has more recently turned her hand to acting, having recently appeared in Top Boy.

Tom Forbes plays Ted

Dionne Brown as Queenie and Tom Forbes as Ted in Queenie. Channel 4

Who is Ted? Ted works at The Daily Read and strikes up an intriguing relationship with Queenie in the midst of her break-up.

Where have I seen Tom Forbes before? Queenie isn't the first Candice Carty-Williams production that Forbes has starred in, having also starred in the novelist's first TV series, Champion. He has also had roles in Pistol, Knightfall and FBI: International.

Queenie is now available to stream on Channel 4, with the first episode premiering on Tuesday 4th June at 10pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.