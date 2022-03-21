Peaky Blinders fans predict shocking news isn't the end for Tommy
There was a major revelation at the end of episode 4. **CONTAINS SPOILERS**
Last night's episode of Peaky Blinders ended with a shocking revelation: that Tommy Shelby is dying.
The news was delivered during a visit from Tommy's doctor towards the end of the episode, who informed him that he had tuberculosis and gave him only a year to 18 months to live – not exactly a rosy outlook for poor Tommy.
It is the latest in a long line of woes for the main character, who has already been battling with hallucinations and has seen his daughter Ruby tragically die, all while trying to juggle various political and crime-related endeavours.
Immediately after the episode aired, we asked our readers if they really thought this diagnosis would mark the end for Tommy, and the results were fairly close.
Ultimately though, a slim majority of those who responded reckoned his fate wasn't yet sealed, with 52.2% of votes claiming they thought this wouldn't be the end.
Still, that means 47.8% of those polled – almost half of respondents – believe that Tommy is set to die.
With only two episodes left before the series wraps up for good, it certainly isn't out of the question that he could be killed off – it would certainly be a dramatic end to a show that has never exactly shied away from shocking moments.
But with a film on the cards following the end of the show, it seems possible that the death might not occur before then – even if Cillian Murphy has been rather coy about his involvement in the big-screen spin-0ff.
For his part, creator Steven Knight revealed in February that Tommy would appear in the film, although perhaps that was just misdirection so as not to give away a major plot point from the final season.
Whichever way it goes, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out...
