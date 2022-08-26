Partner Track soundtrack: Songs in the Netflix legal drama
Your new favourite playlist.
From Chvrches to Alex Adair, the Partner Track soundtrack has a song to match every occasion.
Whether Ingrid Yun is gazing romantically into Jeff's eyes or tearing it up on the dance floor, this playlist has it covered.
Alexa, turn up the volume.
Partner Track soundtrack
Partner Track episode 1
- Crazy by Hot Kicks
- Again by CATT
- Give It to Me by Animal Island
- Your Lover by Peter Dallas
- Still Young by Odyssette
- Lucky Me by The Knocks
- Who's Your Love? by Orang Utan
- Eye of the Storm by Millie Turner
- Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins
Partner Track episode 2
- Good Good Day by Ryan Corn ft Anna Graceman
- The Good Life by Foxxi
- Someone to Stay by Vancouver Sleep Clinic
- Already Gone by Le Bon ft Angela Correa
- Nobody But You by Froidz
Partner Track episode 3
- Good Vibe by Hightops
- Do What I Do by Lady Bri
- Make Me Feel Better by Alex Adair
- On My Way by SATV Music
- Tripping Up by Flamingo Pier
- I Feel It by Kody, Leftwing
- Warning Call by Chvrches
Partner Track episode 4
- Love by Young Millz
- So Strong by Olivier Bibeau
- Do It by Baila Curry
- Yeah We Do It Like by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford & James Cocozza
- Collapse by Vancouver Sleep
Partner Track episode 5
- Real Thing by La Felix ft Becca Krueger
- New trick by Cxloe
- Get Down by Pillow Fight
- (Breathe) Underwater by Millie Turner
- Most of All I Love You by Stan Laferrière
- Around Here by Matt Holubowski
- Wrong Timing by Black Lilys
Partner Track episode 6
- Give It All Up by Rén with the Mane
- Make It Better by Francesca Blanchard
- Jump by Astrid S
- Waltz No. 6 In D-Flat Major, Op. 64, No. 1 "Minute Waltz" by Frédéric Chopin
Partner Track episode 7
- All Up To You by Shay Lia
- Waiting For You by Krissie Karlsson, Karl Karlsson
- Nighttime Hunger by Overcoats
Partner Track episode 8
- Ride this Train by Millie Turner
- Magazines by Reyna
- Good Luck Kid by Scott Ballew
- Ride Or Die by Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig
- Civilization by Dinka
- Hush by The Marías
Partner Track episode 9
- For Someone by Flora Cash
- Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins
- Deck The Halls by Steve Sidwell
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Gaby Moreno
Partner Track episode 10
- Jingle Bells by The Sugar Sisters
- Life as it Comes by Geoffroy
- One More Time by James Gruntz
- Mosaic by Tiflis Transit
- Good Thing by Maple Glider
- 6's To 9's by Big Wild ft Rationale
- My Love by Florence + the Machine
