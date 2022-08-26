Whether Ingrid Yun is gazing romantically into Jeff's eyes or tearing it up on the dance floor, this playlist has it covered.

From Chvrches to Alex Adair, the Partner Track soundtrack has a song to match every occasion.

Alexa, turn up the volume.

Partner Track soundtrack

Partner Track episode 1

Crazy by Hot Kicks

by Hot Kicks Again by CATT

by CATT Give It to Me by Animal Island

by Animal Island Your Lover by Peter Dallas

by Peter Dallas Still Young by Odyssette

by Odyssette Lucky Me by The Knocks

by The Knocks Who's Your Love? by Orang Utan

by Orang Utan Eye of the Storm by Millie Turner

by Millie Turner Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins

Partner Track episode 2

Good Good Day by Ryan Corn ft Anna Graceman

by Ryan Corn ft Anna Graceman The Good Life by Foxxi

by Foxxi Someone to Stay by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

by Vancouver Sleep Clinic Already Gone by Le Bon ft Angela Correa

by Le Bon ft Angela Correa Nobody But You by Froidz

Partner Track episode 3

Good Vibe by Hightops

by Hightops Do What I Do by Lady Bri

by Lady Bri Make Me Feel Better by Alex Adair

by Alex Adair On My Way by SATV Music

by SATV Music Tripping Up by Flamingo Pier

by Flamingo Pier I Feel It by Kody, Leftwing

by Kody, Leftwing Warning Call by Chvrches

Partner Track episode 4

Love by Young Millz

by Young Millz So Strong by Olivier Bibeau

by Olivier Bibeau Do It by Baila Curry

by Baila Curry Yeah We Do It Like by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford & James Cocozza

by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford & James Cocozza Collapse by Vancouver Sleep

Partner Track episode 5

Real Thing by La Felix ft Becca Krueger

by La Felix ft Becca Krueger New trick by Cxloe

by Cxloe Get Down by Pillow Fight

by Pillow Fight (Breathe) Underwater by Millie Turner

by Millie Turner Most of All I Love You by Stan Laferrière

by Stan Laferrière Around Here by Matt Holubowski

by Matt Holubowski Wrong Timing by Black Lilys

Partner Track episode 6

Give It All Up by Rén with the Mane

by Rén with the Mane Make It Better by Francesca Blanchard

by Francesca Blanchard Jump by Astrid S

by Astrid S Waltz No. 6 In D-Flat Major, Op. 64, No. 1 "Minute Waltz" by Frédéric Chopin

Partner Track episode 7

All Up To You by Shay Lia

by Shay Lia Waiting For You by Krissie Karlsson, Karl Karlsson

by Krissie Karlsson, Karl Karlsson Nighttime Hunger by Overcoats

Partner Track episode 8

Ride this Train by Millie Turner

by Millie Turner Magazines by Reyna

by Reyna Good Luck Kid by Scott Ballew

by Scott Ballew Ride Or Die by Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig

by Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig Civilization by Dinka

by Dinka Hush by The Marías

Partner Track episode 9

For Someone by Flora Cash

by Flora Cash Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins

by Cassandra Jenkins Deck The Halls by Steve Sidwell

by Steve Sidwell Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Gaby Moreno

Partner Track episode 10

Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Jingle Bells by The Sugar Sisters

by The Sugar Sisters Life as it Comes by Geoffroy

by Geoffroy One More Time by James Gruntz

by James Gruntz Mosaic by Tiflis Transit

by Tiflis Transit Good Thing by Maple Glider

by Maple Glider 6's To 9's by Big Wild ft Rationale

by Big Wild ft Rationale My Love by Florence + the Machine

Partner Track is streaming now on Netflix.

