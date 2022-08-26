The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Partner Track soundtrack: Songs in the Netflix legal drama

Your new favourite playlist.

Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun in Partner Track.
Netflix
By
Published: Friday, 26th August 2022 at 8:00 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

From Chvrches to Alex Adair, the Partner Track soundtrack has a song to match every occasion.

Advertisement

Whether Ingrid Yun is gazing romantically into Jeff's eyes or tearing it up on the dance floor, this playlist has it covered.

Alexa, turn up the volume.

Partner Track soundtrack

Partner Track episode 1

Ingrid holding documents and folders while leaning in a doorway
  • Crazy by Hot Kicks
  • Again by CATT
  • Give It to Me by Animal Island
  • Your Lover by Peter Dallas
  • Still Young by Odyssette
  • Lucky Me by The Knocks
  • Who's Your Love? by Orang Utan
  • Eye of the Storm by Millie Turner
  • Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins

Partner Track episode 2

Rachel, Ingrid and Tyler walking down the street chatting
  • Good Good Day by Ryan Corn ft Anna Graceman
  • The Good Life by Foxxi
  • Someone to Stay by Vancouver Sleep Clinic
  • Already Gone by Le Bon ft Angela Correa
  • Nobody But You by Froidz

Partner Track episode 3

Jeff sat at a desk and holding a piece of paper
  • Good Vibe by Hightops
  • Do What I Do by Lady Bri
  • Make Me Feel Better by Alex Adair
  • On My Way by SATV Music
  • Tripping Up by Flamingo Pier
  • I Feel It by Kody, Leftwing
  • Warning Call by Chvrches

Partner Track episode 4

Dan standing by the window in the office
  • Love by Young Millz
  • So Strong by Olivier Bibeau
  • Do It by Baila Curry
  • Yeah We Do It Like by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Tom Ford & James Cocozza
  • Collapse by Vancouver Sleep

Partner Track episode 5

Ingrid and a group of male lawyers stood together in the office
  • Real Thing by La Felix ft Becca Krueger
  • New trick by Cxloe
  • Get Down by Pillow Fight
  • (Breathe) Underwater by Millie Turner
  • Most of All I Love You by Stan Laferrière
  • Around Here by Matt Holubowski
  • Wrong Timing by Black Lilys

Partner Track episode 6

Nick feeding Ingrid food on a fork in his kitchen
  • Give It All Up by Rén with the Mane
  • Make It Better by Francesca Blanchard
  • Jump by Astrid S
  • Waltz No. 6 In D-Flat Major, Op. 64, No. 1 "Minute Waltz" by Frédéric Chopin

Partner Track episode 7

Rachel standing in front of mirror
  • All Up To You by Shay Lia
  • Waiting For You by Krissie Karlsson, Karl Karlsson
  • Nighttime Hunger by Overcoats

Partner Track episode 8

Tyler looking out of an office window
  • Ride this Train by Millie Turner
  • Magazines by Reyna
  • Good Luck Kid by Scott Ballew
  • Ride Or Die by Milk & Bone & Alex Lustig
  • Civilization by Dinka
  • Hush by The Marías

Partner Track episode 9

Lina and Ingrid lying together on a bed
  • For Someone by Flora Cash
  • Red Lips by Cassandra Jenkins
  • Deck The Halls by Steve Sidwell
  • Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Gaby Moreno

Partner Track episode 10

Ingrid sat at a desk in the office
Vanessa Clifton/Netflix
  • Jingle Bells by The Sugar Sisters
  • Life as it Comes by Geoffroy
  • One More Time by James Gruntz
  • Mosaic by Tiflis Transit
  • Good Thing by Maple Glider
  • 6's To 9's by Big Wild ft Rationale
  • My Love by Florence + the Machine

Partner Track is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Car Finance Offer

Fast and Friendly Car Finance – 7.4% APR Representative. Loans between £1,000 to £50,000+ for a term of 1-6 years. 30 readers could save up to £150*

FREE QUOTE