Painkiller is based on Barry Meier's book, Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic, with the series also being based on the New Yorker Magazine article, The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The limited series will surely be a must-watch for fans of Disney Plus's standout drama Dopesick and Netflix documentary The Pharmacist, as it explores many of the same themes and, of course, the same harrowing opioid crisis and its aftermath to this day.

As for this new Netflix drama, the cast boasts the likes of Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch plus many others. Keen to learn more about the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about Painkiller.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All six episodes of Painkiller will be released on Netflix on Thursday 10th August 2023.

Each episode of the series runs for one hour, so if you're looking for your next drama, be sure to add this one to the watchlist.

Painkiller cast: Who stars in the Netflix drama?

Uzo Aduba as Edie and Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler. Keri Anderson/Netflix

The new Netflix series boasts a raft of talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, with the creative team of Painkiller consisting of executive producers Eric Newman (NARCOS), Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and Alex Gibney. Gibney also directed and wrote two-part documentary film The Crime of the Century, which explores the origins and fallout of America's devastating opioid epidemic and the role of Big Pharma.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and Noah Harpster (A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood) also serve as directors of the series.

As for the cast, it's being led by Uzo Aduba who plays Edie Flowers, a lawyer working for the US Attorney’s office who is investigating the new drug OxyContin. Matthew Broderick also leads as billionaire Richard Sackler, who becomes senior executive at Purdue Pharma.

More like this

The full cast list for Painkiller is as follows.

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger

West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer

Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler

Tyler Ritter as US Attorney John Brownlee

Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger

Jack Mulhern as Tyler Kryger

Clark Gregg as Arthur Sackler

Ana Cruz Kayne as Brianna Ortiz

Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler

John Ales as Dr Gregory Fitzgibbons

Jamaal Grant as Shawn Flowers

Ron Lea as Bill Havens

Painkiller plot: What is the Netflix drama about?

West Duchovny as Shannon Shaeffer and Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford. Keri Anderson/Netflix

Although the new Netflix drama is based on reality and factual source material, Painkiller is a fictionalised retelling of events. The new drama will explore some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America and follows the "perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are altered by the invention of OxyContin", according to the official synopsis.

As per the synopsis, Painkiller is "an examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans".

Throughout the series, we follow the rise of Purdue Pharma's OxyContin and its aggressive marketing and sales campaign that led to many doctors prescribing the drug.

As well as following billionaire CEO Richard Sackler and his wealthy family as OxyContin sales skyrocketed, Painkiller also follows fictional characters Edie Flowers (Aduba) as she investigates the rise in the drug, as well as young Purdue Pharma sales rep Shannon (Duchovny) and hardworking family man Glen (Kitsch), who is prescribed OxyContin by his doctor after suffering an injury at work.

Is there a trailer for Painkiller?

There is! You can catch a glimpse of the main characters in action, as well as the hard-hitting epidemic that Painkiller focuses on.

Watch the trailer below.

Painkiller will be released on Netflix on Thursday 10th August 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.