Our Girl creator and writer Tony Grounds said: "With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same."

Offering a glimmer of hope for fans, Grounds added: "Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future. I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write."

Piers Wenger, Controller Of BBC Drama, said: "We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show."

Our Girl launched in 2013 with a feature-length pilot, followed by a five-part series in 2014 starring Lacey Turner as Private Molly Dawes.

Turner then left the show and was replaced by Keegan, who fronted the show from series two in 2016 onwards.

Speaking earlier this year, Keegan said it was a "really really difficult decision" to depart Our Girl, one that "didn't come lightly."

"I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities," she said. "I’ve been doing it for four years now and I absolutely love the show, I really do and I love playing the character. I’m so going to miss it."

The show's final episode, which aired on BBC One on 28th April, saw her character Georgie finally catch up with the man responsible for the death of her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino), choosing to show mercy rather than grant his wish and kill him. Finally at peace with the loss of Elvis, she set her engagement off into the sky on a kite.

