Our Girl fans left “crying” after Michelle Keegan’s emotional final episode

BBC One military drama Our Girl came to an emotional end on Tuesday night, which Michelle Keegan’s last episode on the series.

The finale saw Keegan’s Sergeant Georgie Lane figure out who the real Aatan Omar and finally get some closure following the death of her fiancée Elvis (Luke Pasqualino).

Despite some tense moments, the episode ended on an optimistic yet heartfelt note, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Really enjoyed the series finale of #OurGirl been a great series to watch during these times. Sad that @michkeegan is leaving, she always puts in an amazing performance as Georgie. Can’t wait until it comes back again!,” one fan wrote.

Really enjoyed the series finale of #OurGirl been a great series to watch during these times. Sad that @michkeegan is leaving, she always puts in an amazing performance as Georgie. Can't wait until it comes back again! @WayneLinge — Adam Sabatti (@AdamSabatti) April 29, 2020

Another wrote: “i’ve honestly never felt happier with an our girl ending. georgie has struggled with elvis since day one. and too see her finally feel happy enough to say goodbye to a chapter of her life is amazing. obvs georgie n elvis will always have a place in my heart.”[sic]

i've honestly never felt happier with an our girl ending. georgie has struggled with elvis since day one. and too see her finally feel happy enough to say goodbye to a chapter of her life is amazing. obvs georgie n elvis will always have a place in my heart. #ourgirl — lucy ✨???? (@lucybreivogelx) April 28, 2020

In the final scene, Georgie ties the ring Elvis gave her to a kite and lets go, with the series hinting at a potential romance with Nico Mirallegro’s Prof.

However, not everyone was pleased with the ending, with some viewers hoping Elvis would actually make a comeback, despite, as one fan put it, being “blown off a building repeatedly”.

Disappointed that I convinced myself that elvis was going to be alive even through we saw him blown off a building repeatedly, cheers crying xox #ourgirl — emms (@emma_williams96) April 21, 2020

And though Elvis ultimately didn’t return, Georgie got her happy ending.

