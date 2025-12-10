The cast has been confirmed for Steven Moffat's latest project, his first series since ITV comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled.

The new Channel 4 series, called Number 10, was first announced earlier this year, and will follow a fictional Prime Minister and the staff inside the famous building.

Now, it has been confirmed by Deadline that Rafe Spall (Black Mirror) will play the Prime Minister, while Katherine Kelly (In Flight) will play his Chief is staff and Jenna Coleman (The Sandman) will play her deputy.

This will be a reunion for Moffat and Coleman, with the latter having played Clara Oswald during his era of Doctor Who, starring opposite both Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

Spall said in a statement: "Number 10 is a sensational piece of writing, equal to its peerless author, Steven Moffat. I’m delighted to be playing the Prime Minister, in a funny, real and thrilling piece of TV."

Jenna Coleman. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Breitling

Meanwhile, other actors set to appear in the show's cast include Akshay Khanna (Murderbot), Abigail Lawrie (No Escape), Laura Haddock (What It Feels Like For A Girl), Jing Lusi (Red Eye), Pierro Niel-Mee (Andor), Rick Warden (Happy Valley), Joe Wilkinson (The Celebrity Traitors), Robyn Cara (Trying) and Richard Rankin (Rebus).

Rounding out the cast are Rhiannon Clements (Vera), Patrick Baladi (Line of Duty), Shaun Prendergast (Industry), Harry Baxendale (The Radleys), Alex Macqueen (Seven Dials), Sid Sagar (Slow Horses), Sam Alexander (Sister Boniface Mysteries) and Emer Kenny (Karen Pirie).

As previously revealed, the synopsis for the series reads: "There’s a Prime Minister in the attic, a coffee bar in the basement, and a wallpapered labyrinth of romance, crisis and heartbreak in-between. Set in the only terrace house in history with mice and a nuclear deterrent, it’s the only knock-through in the world where a hangover can start a war.

"The government will be fictional and unspecific, but the problems will be real. We’ll never know which party is in power, because once the whole world hits the fan it barely matters."

Moffat previously told RadioTimes.com that the show is "not really about politics at all", adding: "It's just about what it's like being in there, with the two most powerful people in the country in the attic, the worst coffee shop you've ever seen in the basement, and basically a knock-through with mice and a nuclear deterrent.

"It's just the most remarkable address I can think of."

Number 10 will air on Channel 4.

