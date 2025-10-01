For those eager viewers among us, you can binge-watch it all on the day (if you so please) and for everyone else, you can anticipate new episodes dropping weekly.

The series is a turn away from the crime drama genre that Wainwright became known for after her stint helming the hit series Happy Valley. Since then, she's created Renegade Nell and now, Riot Women is set to focus on five women who decide to come together to start a punk-rock band for a local talent contest.

Amelia Bullmore, Rosalie Craig and Tamsin Greig in Riot Women. BBC

Across the six episodes, we're set to see how their journey to punk-rock stardom goes from penning their first original song to discovering that they've got a hell of a lot to say.

As per the series synopsis: "As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it’s going to make them question everything.

"The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation.

"As the story progresses, it’s more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle – and threatens to tear everything apart."

The series boasts a batch of familiar faces including Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood), Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers), Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), as well as Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City) and Macy-Jacob Seelochan (Shadow and Bone).

Further casting includes Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment), Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Angel Coulby (Merlin), Jonny Green (White Lines) and Ellise Chappell (Yesterday).

Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina) and Natalia Tena (Harry Potter) also star.

Completing the cast are Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).

Riot Women will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK on Sunday 12th October at 9pm, with episodes available to stream on iPlayer from 6am the same day.

