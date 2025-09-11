Watson will be joined by returning cast members Max Brown, Jerry Iwu and Ami Metcalf, who play DI Sam Gillespie, DS Felix Livingstone and WPC Peggy Button, respectively.

Meanwhile, guest stars set to feature in the upcoming season include Les Dennis (Coronation Street), Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins), Martyn Ellis (Renegade Nell), Mina Anwar (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Ed Birch (The Witcher) and Daniel Laurie (Call the Midwife).

The synopsis for the upcoming season teases: "A bucking bronco goes haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale drops to her death in a stunt gone wrong, and to top it all, CC Lowsley (Robert Daws) has arranged something called 'team building'.

"Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, one that could tear the Sisters' lives apart as they know it…"

Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button, Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface and Jerry Iwu as Felix Livingstone in The Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what fans can look forward to, Sam Gillespie actor Brown previously said: "There’s quite a few up and downs, actually, we have threats of losing the whole set-up with the force and our investigation team.

"There’s all of those lovely moments to play through, and yeah, really complex cases this year, lots of brilliant and kind of funny moments as Sister Boniface’s mind wanders off and explores the unexplorable for most people."

Meanwhile, series star Watson said of the upcoming instalment: "Tensions are high, I think the residents of Great Slaughter are brought together and you really feel that sense of unity, togetherness and camaraderie. I would say it’s quite big this series."

She continued: "I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. Max and I, we say this every year, but just when you think it couldn’t get any bigger, it does.

"I really feel like this is a big series with a lot going on and we had an absolute hoot shooting it. I really hope people enjoy it, it’s exciting."

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 will begin airing on U&Drama on Friday 26th September at 9pm.

