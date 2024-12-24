Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, leading actress Watson revealed: "Reverend Mother Adrian goes on a bit of a journey this season as well. She’s a feisty one but she has a heart.

"I feel like we see a very different side to her this series for sure. And even her relationship with Sister Boniface which, at times, can be a bit strained, shall we say.

"There’s definitely a warmth there that we don’t normally see and yeah, I really loved watching Carolyn [Pickles] play her this series, particularly as we just see her in a different light quite a few times."

The synopsis for the upcoming season reads: "Elsewhere in the series, a bucking bronco goes haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale drops to her death in a stunt gone wrong, and to top it all, CC Lowsley (Robert Daws) has arranged something called 'team building'.

"Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, one that could tear the Sisters' lives apart as they know it…"

As for what kind of secret Reverend Mother Adrian could be keeping, we'll just have to tune in and find out. We do know, though, that the new season is set to be jam-packed full of drama, according to the show's stars.

Max Brown (who plays Sam Gillespie) also told RadioTimes.com: "Wow, well, a lot happens. Sam still has to manage his heart slightly throughout this series with Ruth returning yet again to confuse him, I think."

He added: "There’s quite a few up and downs, actually, we have threats of losing the whole set-up with the force and our investigation team.

"There’s all of those lovely moments to play through, and yeah, really complex cases this year, lots of brilliant and kind of funny moments as Sister Boniface’s mind wanders off and explores the unexplorable for most people."

Sister Boniface Mysteries returns for its fourth season in 2025, which will air on UKTV's U&Drama and on BritBox International.

