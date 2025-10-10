The synopsis for the new series says: "Hit Point is an adrenaline-charged blend of high-stakes crime thriller and sizzling romantic drama, following thirtysomething detectives Leo and Bella as their latest case pulls them into a dangerous West London underworld.

"On the hunt for answers, the lines between their personal and professional lives blur with every twist and betrayal. Packed with razor-sharp humour, and heart-stopping action, Hit Point is a gripping, fast-paced series where loyalty is tested, secrets explode, and love might just be the most dangerous game of all."

Peter Serafinowicz. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Blood and Hocking will be joined in the cast by William Abadie (Emily in Paris), Brendan Coyle (Toxic Town), Peter Serafinowicz (Amandaland), Nadia Parkes (Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story), Moe Bar-El (Alien: Earth), Ossian Perret (The Last Kingdom) and Joshua Sher (The Undeclared War).

Hit Point is the first original drama commission for U&Dave, which has in the past been predominantly known for its comedy series. It will be directed by David Caffrey, who has in recent years directed episodes of series including Peaky Blinders, Sexy Beast and The Gentlemen.

Since his work on Misfits, Overman has created or co-created series including Atlantis, Future Man, War of the Worlds, The One and Paris Has Fallen.

As well as his role in Day of the Jackal, Blood has been known for starring in Agents of SHIELD, Euphoria, Slow Horses and Joan, while Hocking has been seen in Moon Knight, Riches, Peacock and The Devil's Hour.

Hit Point will air on U and U&Dave in 2026.

