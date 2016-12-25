New Call the Midwife Christmas special 2016 photos revealed
The nurses are off to South Africa, saving lives and soaking up the sun in the BBC1 Christmas Day drama
Call the Midwife returns this Christmas Day with a brand new festive special.
The nurses are off to South Africa for this year's Christmas special, as they try to prevent a hospital on the Eastern Cape from closing down.
Set in 1962, the series sees all the key cast returning – minus Miranda Hart as Chummy – with guest star Sinead Cusack joining the Christmas special as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons, the woman in charge of Hope Clinic, the hospital under threat.
Nurse Trixie (Helen George), Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Sister Winifred (Victoria Yeates) and Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) journey to South Africa
Call the Midwife special guest star Sinead Cusack as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons
Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) comforts a child in Hope Clinic, South Africa
Shelagh (Laura Main) and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) travel in style in South Africa
Dr Turner treats a patient in Hope Clinic. The Christmas special was filmed on location around Cape Town in South Africa
Even in the heat of South Africa, Trixie is graceful as ever
Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) looks on in Hope Clinic
Reverend Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) examines building work
Say cheese! Nurse Crane prepares for a Call the Midwife team shot
Will you be watching Call the Midwife on Christmas Day? Find out when it is broadcast here
