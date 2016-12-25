Set in 1962, the series sees all the key cast returning – minus Miranda Hart as Chummy – with guest star Sinead Cusack joining the Christmas special as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons, the woman in charge of Hope Clinic, the hospital under threat.

Check out the brand new photos for the special by clicking through the pages below.

Nurse Trixie (Helen George), Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Sister Winifred (Victoria Yeates) and Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) journey to South Africa

Call the Midwife special guest star Sinead Cusack as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons

Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) comforts a child in Hope Clinic, South Africa

Shelagh (Laura Main) and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) travel in style in South Africa

Dr Turner treats a patient in Hope Clinic. The Christmas special was filmed on location around Cape Town in South Africa

Even in the heat of South Africa, Trixie is graceful as ever

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) looks on in Hope Clinic

Reverend Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) examines building work

Say cheese! Nurse Crane prepares for a Call the Midwife team shot

Will you be watching Call the Midwife on Christmas Day?

Revolting

Rhymes