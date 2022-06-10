It's during that period that he meets a Jamaican man called Tufty and begins spending time with him and his friends at a local allotment. One day, Leon overhears a passionate debate between the men about how best to combat racial discrimination and the ongoing riots unfolding in the region, introducing him to a world he had previously been separate from.

BBC Two film My Name Is Leon is based on Kit de Waal's 2016 book of the same name. The story revolves around Leon, a mixed-race boy from Birmingham who spends the first few years of his life in predominantly white spaces. He is taken into care with his baby brother due to his mother's mental health problems, but fights at every opportunity to rebuild his family.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in My Name Is Leon.

Cole Martin plays Leon

Leon (COLE MARTIN). Douglas Road Productions/ Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Leon? Leon is the boy at the centre of the film. Him and his baby brother are taken in by a foster carer due to their mum's postnatal depression, but that doesn't stop him from trying to bring his family back together.

Leon is out riding his bike one day when he meets a man called Tufty and the pair form a solid friendship.

Where have I seen Cole Martin before? Martin is a newcomer who appeared in Steve McQueen's Small Axe: An Education, and he's also set to appear in Channel 5 thriller Witness No. 3.

Malachi Kirby plays Tufty

Tufty (MALACHI KIRBY). Douglas Road Productions/ Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Tufty? Tufty is a Jamaican man who befriends Leon after the boy follows him to his plot at a local allotment. At first he has no interest in spending time with the kid, but eventually he warms to Leon and becomes his mentor.

Where have I seen Malachi Kirby before? Kirby's most recent credits include Devils with Patrick Dempsey, Boiling Point with Stephen Graham and he also played Darcus Howe in Small Axe: Mangrove.

Monica Dolan plays Maureen

Maureen (MONICA DOLAN). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Maureen? Maureen is a long-time foster carer who takes in Leon and his brother. She has a solid moral compass and forms a strong bond with him. Maureen, while sympathetic to Leon, always strives to be honest with him, however painful the truth may be.

Where have I seen Monica Dolan before? Dolan recently starred in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe. Her extensive credits also include W1A and Alan Partridge, in which she plays Angela.

Poppy Lee Friar plays Carol

Carol (POPPY LEE FRIAR). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Carol? Carol is Leon's mum. She's a single parent who is unable to look after Leon and his infant brother due to her post-natal depression.

Where have I seen Poppy Lee Friar before? You might recognise Friar from In My Skin and Ackley Bridge.

Olivia Williams plays Sylvia

Sylvia (OLIVIA WILLIAMS). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Sylvia? Sylvia is Maureen's sister. She believes Maureen has been in the foster game for far too long and urges her to retire. When Leon turns up, she's less than thrilled.

Where have I seen Olivia Williams before? Williams' most recent projects include The Nevers, The Father and Counterpart.

Christopher Eccleston plays Mr Devlin

Mr Devlin (CHRISTOPHER ECCLESTON). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Mr Devlin? Mr Devlin can be found tending to his fruit and veg at the same allotment as Tufty. Initially, it's not clear whether he's a friend or a foe.

Where have I seen Christopher Eccleston before? Eccleston is best known for Doctor Who, The Leftovers, 28 Days Later and Our Friends in the North. His most recent work includes Dodger, Close to Me and The A Word.

Sir Lenny Henry plays Mr Johnson

Mr Johnson (SIR LENNY HENRY). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Mr Johnson? Mr Johnson is one of Tufty's friends. They hang out at the allotment together.

Where have I seen Sir Lenny Henry before? Henry is best known for his comedy work, and he also co-founded Comic Relief. His acting credits include Doctor Who, Broadchurch and The Syndicate.

Elexi Walker plays Desree

Desree (ELEXI WALKER). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Desree? Desree also has her own plot on the allotment. She's a kind-hearted woman who looks out for Leon.

Where have I seen Elexi Walker before? Walker played a minor role in daytime drama Doctors.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Castro

Castro (LEEMORE MARRETT JR). Douglas Road Productions/Ben Gregory-Ring

Who is Castro? Castro is another of Tufty's friends. He clashes with Johnson about how best to fight back against racism.

Where have I seen Leemore Marrett Jr? Marrett Jr played Florence Cassell's fiancé in Death in Paradise and he has also appeared in Silent Witness.

My Name Is Leon will air at 9pm on Friday 10th June 2022 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

