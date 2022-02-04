Christopher Eccleston opens up on his comedic Fagin in Dodger

Delving into The Artful Dodger and Fagin's gang's backstory, the series is something of a departure for Eccleston, who is currently enjoying playing more comedic roles.

CBBC's Oliver Twist prequel Dodger will see Christopher Eccleston transform into the infamous Fagin for a 10-episode duck and dive through Victorian London.

Speaking to Benji Wilson in this week's print issue of Radio Times, the former Doctor Who star opened up about how his view on acting has changed, and why he's glad to play such a fun character.

"As I’ve gone through life, my view has definitely become tragicomic," he explained. "As a young actor, in my pursuit of the Oscar and BAFTAs and all that, I thought what I had to be was serious. And I took myself far, far too seriously. I thought that great acting was straight acting. I now think the opposite."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "[Dodger creators Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery] gave me the opportunity to do comedy with [BBC Four mockumentary] Brian Pern and I’m forever grateful. Because I am the most miserable man in British television, as you know. I never thought anyone would cast me in a comedy."

When asked whether he minded that Dodger was on children's BBC, he said he was a "huge fan" of CBeebies and CBBC.

"The content on both channels is exceptional," he said. "And my kids helped me with my accent and learning my lines. They’re very invested in it."

You can read the full interview in this week's print issue of Radio Times, out now.

Advertisement

Dodger premieres on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th February 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.