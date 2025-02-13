It's now been revealed that joining lead Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement will be the likes of Amanda Redman (New Tricks) as Audrey, Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as DS Neil Vanloo and Adam James (The Day of the Jackal) as Bernard De Floures.

Also joining the cast are Meghan Treadway (One Day) as Honor De Floures, newcomer Alexander Delamain as Alex De Floures, Marion Bailey (The Crown) as Kath, Amanda Hadingue (Kaos) as Dora, Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives) as Stella Harper, Francis Magee (Kin) as Edgy, and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) as Jane Thwaite.

Reverend Richard Coles. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hearst UK

So, plenty of familiar faces from the world of British TV making an appearance in the new series!

Filming for the show is currently under way in the West Midlands, with an exact release date yet to be announced, but we do know that Murder Before Evensong will be landing on our screens sometime this year.

Published in 2022, Murder Before Evensong went on to become a best-seller, with Coles also serving as an executive producer on the upcoming drama.

The new series is adapted by Nick Hicks-Beach (Midsomer Murders) and directed by David Moore (Fool Me Once), with the premise revolving around a sleepy parish that is soon rocked by a shocking murder.

Read more:

The official synopsis reads: "Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

"When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village.

"And then a body is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

Coles has gone on to publish A Death in the Parish and Murder at the Monastery, which continue to centre on Canon Daniel Clement.

So, there very well could be scope for more murder-mystery TV series if the appetite is there.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Murder Before Evensong will air later this year on Channel 5 and Acorn TV worldwide.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.