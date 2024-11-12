It will air on Channel 5 in the UK, while Acorn TV will show it in the US.

Coles is expected to serve as an executive producer on the series and Midsomer Murders writer Nick Hicks-Beach is also reportedly attached to the adaptation.

While there's no official series synopsis just yet, the book's synopsis reads: "When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village.

"And then Anthony Bowness - cousin to Bernard de Floures, patron of Champton - is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police moves in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

So, it certainly seems as though the new series will slot ever so nicely into our cosy crime drama schedules. As for casting, release date and further details, we'll just have to wait and see.

But seeing how popular Coles's novels have gone on to become, it may not be the only outing for the original source material if the series goes down well. Coles has gone on to publish A Death in the Parish and Murder at the Monastery, which continue to centre on Canon Daniel Clement.

Coles himself is no stranger to the TV, having co-hosted BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme as well as featuring regularly on shows like QI, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?.

He has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef and presented the documentary Good Grief with Reverend Richard Coles which followed his own personal journey with grief.

