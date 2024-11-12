Reverend Richard Coles's Murder Before Evensong being made into Channel 5 series
The 2022 novel is getting the TV drama treatment.
Prepare for your next crime drama as it's been confirmed that Acorn TV and Channel 5 have partnered up to adapt Reverend Richard Coles's bestselling novel for the small screen.
Published in 2022, Murder Before Evensong went on to become a bestseller, and according to Deadline, Acorn has been developing the TV series for around two years alongside Sky Studios-backed producer The Lighthouse.
It will air on Channel 5 in the UK, while Acorn TV will show it in the US.
Coles is expected to serve as an executive producer on the series and Midsomer Murders writer Nick Hicks-Beach is also reportedly attached to the adaptation.
While there's no official series synopsis just yet, the book's synopsis reads: "When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village.
"And then Anthony Bowness - cousin to Bernard de Floures, patron of Champton - is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs. As the police moves in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."
Read more:
- Wolf Hall "reminds us why we need the BBC", says exec producer
- Moonflower Murders star Lesley Manville says series is "quite unexpected"
So, it certainly seems as though the new series will slot ever so nicely into our cosy crime drama schedules. As for casting, release date and further details, we'll just have to wait and see.
But seeing how popular Coles's novels have gone on to become, it may not be the only outing for the original source material if the series goes down well. Coles has gone on to publish A Death in the Parish and Murder at the Monastery, which continue to centre on Canon Daniel Clement.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Coles himself is no stranger to the TV, having co-hosted BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme as well as featuring regularly on shows like QI, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?.
He has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef and presented the documentary Good Grief with Reverend Richard Coles which followed his own personal journey with grief.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.