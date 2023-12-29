Money Heist: Berlin soundtrack – every song featured in Netflix series
Your guide to the music in the thrilling spin-off.
The world of Money Heist is expanding on Netflix with the release of spin-off Berlin, which is a prequel focusing on one of the most popular – yet controversial – members of the original gang.
Set in Paris, the show is as much a romantic drama as it is a heist thriller, with sparks regularly flying between its numerous characters across an eight-episode first season.
Naturally, music is used to heighten the most emotionally intense scenes, with French and Spanish ballads making the soundtrack alongside more recent work by Charli XCX and Imagine Dragons.
If there's a track in Money Heist: Berlin that's stuck in your head, consult our list of songs below to find out what it's called and who performs it.
Money Heist: Berlin theme song – who sings Bullets and Flowers?
The opening theme song for Money Heist: Berlin is Bullets and Flowers by Francis White (feat Nikki Garcia), which is part of a wider soundtrack composed by Lucas Peire and Frank Montasell.
The original Money Heist series became known for its own opening credits track, titled My Life is Going On, which was performed by Cecilia Krull. The series also popularised anti-fascist Italian protest song Bella Ciao.
This remix of the latter by French DJ Hugel is worth a listen:
Money Heist: Berlin soundtrack – every song featured in Netflix spin-off
Money Heist: Berlin episode 1 – The Energy of Love
- Here Comes Trouble by Blues Saraceno
- Toys by Julielle
- Pasión by Rodrigo Leão
- Demons by Imagine Dragons (jazz cover)
- L'amour by Carla Bruni
- Je t'aime moi non plus by Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin
Money Heist: Berlin episode 2 – Anchor and Lobo
- La Vie En Rose by Emily Watts
- What a Wonderful World by Goa
- Goosebumps and Butterflies by Danny Farrant & Paul Rawson
- Mon manège à moi by Étienne Daho
- I Love It (feat Charli XCX) by Icona Pop
- Best Things Are for Free by Ben Standage
Money Heist: Berlin episode 3 – Full House of Embryos
- Le Moulin De Ma Jeunesse by Tom Klein Gunnewiek
- Et Maintenant by Gilbert Bécaud
- Heaven Can Wait by Charlotte Gainsbourg
Money Heist: Berlin episode 4 – An Aquarium on Your Back
- Blinded by the Sun by Nick Nolan
- Que C'est Triste Venise by Charles Aznavour
Money Heist: Berlin episode 5 – After Love
- Couleur Rock by Pierre Dubost
- Forever Young by Youth Group
- No me mires by Pol 3.14
Money Heist: Berlin episode 6 – Night of the Lemons
- The Circle Game by Buffy Sainte-Marie
- All of the Love in the World by Lily Kershaw
- Damián by Lucas Peire and Frank Montasell
Money Heist: Berlin episode 7 – The Last Virgin in the Western World
- We'll Be Alright by Amy Stroup
- She Got the Devil by Danny Farrant and Paul Rawson
- Be My Baby by The Ronettes
- Stayin' Alive (feat Ricardo Da Force) by N-Trance
- Felicidad by Pedro Alonso and Tristan Ulloa
- Kingpin Hustler by Andrew Britton and Wayne Murray
Money Heist: Berlin episode 8 – An Endangered Elephant
- As Long As You're With Me (feat Andrew Belle) by Amy Stroup
- Que Me Coma el Tigre by Lola Flores
