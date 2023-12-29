Naturally, music is used to heighten the most emotionally intense scenes, with French and Spanish ballads making the soundtrack alongside more recent work by Charli XCX and Imagine Dragons.

If there's a track in Money Heist: Berlin that's stuck in your head, consult our list of songs below to find out what it's called and who performs it.

Money Heist: Berlin theme song – who sings Bullets and Flowers?

Tristán Ulloa plays Damián in Money Heist: Berlin. Tamara Arranz/Netflix

The opening theme song for Money Heist: Berlin is Bullets and Flowers by Francis White (feat Nikki Garcia), which is part of a wider soundtrack composed by Lucas Peire and Frank Montasell.

The original Money Heist series became known for its own opening credits track, titled My Life is Going On, which was performed by Cecilia Krull. The series also popularised anti-fascist Italian protest song Bella Ciao.

This remix of the latter by French DJ Hugel is worth a listen:

Money Heist: Berlin soundtrack – every song featured in Netflix spin-off

Money Heist: Berlin episode 1 – The Energy of Love

Here Comes Trouble by Blues Saraceno

Toys by Julielle

Pasión by Rodrigo Leão

Demons by Imagine Dragons (jazz cover)

L'amour by Carla Bruni

Je t'aime moi non plus by Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin

Money Heist: Berlin episode 2 – Anchor and Lobo

La Vie En Rose by Emily Watts

What a Wonderful World by Goa

Goosebumps and Butterflies by Danny Farrant & Paul Rawson

Mon manège à moi by Étienne Daho

I Love It (feat Charli XCX) by Icona Pop

Best Things Are for Free by Ben Standage

Money Heist: Berlin episode 3 – Full House of Embryos

Le Moulin De Ma Jeunesse by Tom Klein Gunnewiek

Et Maintenant by Gilbert Bécaud

Heaven Can Wait by Charlotte Gainsbourg

Money Heist: Berlin episode 4 – An Aquarium on Your Back

Blinded by the Sun by Nick Nolan

Que C'est Triste Venise by Charles Aznavour

Money Heist: Berlin episode 5 – After Love

Couleur Rock by Pierre Dubost

Forever Young by Youth Group

No me mires by Pol 3.14

Money Heist: Berlin episode 6 – Night of the Lemons

Julio Peña and Begoña Vargas in Money Heist: Berlin Tamara Arranz/Netflix

The Circle Game by Buffy Sainte-Marie

All of the Love in the World by Lily Kershaw

Damián by Lucas Peire and Frank Montasell

Money Heist: Berlin episode 7 – The Last Virgin in the Western World

We'll Be Alright by Amy Stroup

She Got the Devil by Danny Farrant and Paul Rawson

Be My Baby by The Ronettes

Stayin' Alive (feat Ricardo Da Force) by N-Trance

Felicidad by Pedro Alonso and Tristan Ulloa

Kingpin Hustler by Andrew Britton and Wayne Murray

Money Heist: Berlin episode 8 – An Endangered Elephant

As Long As You're With Me (feat Andrew Belle) by Amy Stroup

Que Me Coma el Tigre by Lola Flores

