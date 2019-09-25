Where to watch Mindhunter

There's good news for Netflix subscribers: Mindhunter is available to watch online through the on demand streaming service.

Currently the series is not available to buy online elsewhere.

What is Mindhunter about?

The series follows a pair of FBI agents in 1979 who interview imprisoned mass murderers to try and understand the psychology behind their crimes.

More like this

Jonathan Groff of Glee fame plays Holden Ford, a special agent in the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit, and Holt McCallany stars as fellow agent Bill Tench.

When is Mindhunter set?

The series is set from 1977 to 1971.

The first season covers the time period from 1977 to 1980, and the second focuses on the year 1980-1981.

How many seasons of Mindhunter are there?

There are two seasons.

Who's in the cast of Mindhunter?

The cast of the show includes Jonathan Groff who plays Holden Ford, Holt McCallany playing Bill Tench, Anna Torv playing Wendy Car and Hannah Gross playing Debbie Mitford.

Groff's previous work includes voicing Kristoff in Frozen and playing Jesse St. James in Glee. Torv previously played Olivia Dunham on Fringe.

Supporting cast members include Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard, Stacey Roca as Bill's wife Nancy Tench, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, Lauren Glazier as Kay Manz, June Carryl as Camille Bell, Albert Jones as Jim Barney and Sierra McClain as Tanya Clifton.

Is Mindhunter a true story?

The series was based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker's true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI Elite Serial Crime Unit, and features the stories of real serial killers including Atlanta child killer Wayne Williams, the BTK killer and Ed Kemper.

However, many of the characters – including Holden Ford and Bill Tench – are fictional.

How many episodes are in a season?

There are 19 episodes in total, with 10 in the first season and nine in the second.

Where is Mindhunter filmed?

The series was mostly filmed in Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

What should I read after watching Mindhunter?

