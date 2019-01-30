Accessibility Links

Netflix asks fans to stop lusting after “hot” serial killer Ted Bundy

Some viewers have been commenting on Bundy's attractiveness after watching docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Welcome to 2019: online streaming service Netflix has made a public statement encouraging fans to stop lusting after serial killer and necrophile Ted Bundy.

Since the platform released docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which tells the story of the man who confessed to 30 murders before he was eventually executed in 1989, many viewers have been admitting they find Bundy “hot”.

And now Netflix has spoken out on its own Twitter account, suggesting people should stop romanticising the infamous killer explored in the four-part series.

In a similar move, actor Penn Badgley recently responded to viewers lusting over his murderous character in Netflix drama You. The Gossip Girl star plays (fictional) stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix thriller who builds up a tally of killings over his obsession with student Beck.

Ted Bundy, who was executed in the electric chair in 1989, was regarded by some of his victims as handsome and charismatic, traits he exploited to sexually assault, murder and decapitate young females across the US in the 1970s.

All about Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Conversations killer ted Bundy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

