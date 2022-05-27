Midsomer Murders first-look sees John Barnaby investigate scarecrow killings
Fleur has to tackle her fear of hay in the upcoming episode of Midsomer Murders.
A scarecrow festival goes haywire in the upcoming episode of Midsomer Murders, with DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) investigating a series of creepy murders in a first-look clip.
The video, which can be exclusively shared by RadioTimes.com, sees Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) show up to the scene of the crime – the village's annual scarecrow festival – after the bodies of local residents began appearing on poles displayed alongside their straw creations.
In the clip, Barnaby and Winter start looking into the death of Naomi Ashworth (Emily Bevan), the festival's organiser, when forensics expert Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland) finds herself freaked out by the body.
"Scarecrows. The deceased I can cope with – they're endlessly fascinating. But I don't do straw," she says.
Sunday's episode will see the likes of Doctors star Jacqueline Boatswain, Peak Practice's Simon Shepherd, The Darjeeling Limited's Amara Karan, Killing Eve's Raj Bajaj and Strangers star Jason Wong guest star as a scarecrow festival turns into a grisly catastrophe.
ITV recently announced that Midsomer Murders would be marking its 25th anniversary with a documentary, featuring the current and previous stars of the long-running detective show including Neil Dudgeon, John Nettles, Nick Hendrix, Annette Badland and others.
Midsomer Murders returns on Sunday 29th May at 8pm on ITV. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.
