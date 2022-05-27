The video, which can be exclusively shared by RadioTimes.com , sees Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) show up to the scene of the crime – the village's annual scarecrow festival – after the bodies of local residents began appearing on poles displayed alongside their straw creations.

In the clip, Barnaby and Winter start looking into the death of Naomi Ashworth (Emily Bevan), the festival's organiser, when forensics expert Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland) finds herself freaked out by the body.

"Scarecrows. The deceased I can cope with – they're endlessly fascinating. But I don't do straw," she says.

Sunday's episode will see the likes of Doctors star Jacqueline Boatswain, Peak Practice's Simon Shepherd, The Darjeeling Limited's Amara Karan, Killing Eve's Raj Bajaj and Strangers star Jason Wong guest star as a scarecrow festival turns into a grisly catastrophe.

ITV recently announced that Midsomer Murders would be marking its 25th anniversary with a documentary, featuring the current and previous stars of the long-running detective show including Neil Dudgeon, John Nettles, Nick Hendrix, Annette Badland and others.