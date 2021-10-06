Michelle Keegan reveals how she thinks Brassic should end for Erin

Sky’s Brassic has proved to be a popular show since it started in 2019. So popular in fact that Brassic season three was announced before the first episode of the second run had even hit our screens.

The show that stars Misfit’s’ Joe Gilgun, Our Girl‘s Michelle Keegan and Being Human Star Damien Malony wrapped its second series in June 2020. The long wait for series three happily comes to an end tonight, Wednesday 6th October, on its rebranded home of Sky Max.

Ahead of the launch, the stars of the show have been chatting about what to expect and we spoke exclusively to Michelle Keegan in our Big RT Interview series where she spilt the beans on who she thinks her character, Erin, is destined to end up with.

“I think you should follow your heart and I believe that Erin’s heart is with Vinnie” Keegan admits to RadioTimes.com, adding “but there is a lot of history there, and because of Dylan it is quite confusing for them because they are all still a group of friends and there is a child involved.

While she thinks Vinnie is Erin’s endgame, she admits that the road to get there is likely to remain bumpy. “It’s not that easy them getting together and living happily ever after, there are lots of elements there, but I think Erin and Vinnie should end up together in the end.”

And she is not alone in shipping the pair as Keegan says that she is often told by fans how invested they are in the pairing. “Anyone that approaches me about Brassic, they always say ‘when are Vinnie and Erin getting together and ‘what did Erin whisper into Vinnie’s ear’ – and we do find out what she said to him in this season.”

Fingers crossed we do not have to wait too long into Brassic season three to find out what that secretive whisper was all about…

Brassic season three begins tonight, Wednesday 6th October on Sky Max. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.