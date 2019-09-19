Plus, The Windsors’ Vicki Pepperdine will play the formidable Aunt Sally, while Rosie Cavaliero (Gentleman Jack) takes the role of Mrs Braithwaite.

Thierry Wickens (John), India Brown (Susan) and Mackenzie Crook (Worzel) in BBC1's Worzel Gummidge

As previously confirmed, Detectorists’ Mackenzie Crook – who has written and directed the show – will play the titular turnip-headed scarecrow.

India Brown (Hetty Feather) and Thierry Wickens (making his TV debut) will play two city children spending summer at Scatterbrook farm, where they befriend Worzel and embark on adventures.

Michael Palin (Getty, EH)

Speaking about his casting, Palin said: “It’s a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny too. It quite skilfully weaves in something for everybody all the time.”

Wanamaker added: “The whole thing is so charming and inventive. It’s the sort of thing I’d watch. I’m sure it will be a huge success."

Just like the original 1979-81 ITV series (which was led by Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee), the new Worzel Gummidge episodes are adapted from the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Worzel Gummidge will air on BBC One later this year