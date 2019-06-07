First look at Mackenzie Crook in Worzel Gummidge adaptation

Mackenzie Crook is a turnip-headed scarecrow in a first look at his new BBC1 adaptation of the classic children’s Worzel Gummidge books.

The Detectorists star has written two hour-long films based around the talking scarecrow, who was originally portrayed by Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee in an ITV series that aired between 1979-81 (and was later revived for a New Zealand spin-off in 1987-89).

Check out Crook in all his sprouting glory as Gummidge below.

Coming soon to @BBCOne. A dazzling, modern adaptation of the classic. Mackenzie Crook is Worzel Gummidge. pic.twitter.com/QPCU92bucK — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) June 6, 2019

The first 60 minute episode, The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook, will see Gummidge encounter youngsters Susan and John, who are (understandably) surprised to see that he can walk and talk.

A BBC release adds: “Their worlds should never commune but fate has conspired to create an extraordinary union. The seasons have stopped and the harvest hasn’t arrived. The rhythm of the natural world is out of kilter and this unlikely trio must try to put it right. Magic, mystery and mayhem unfurl.”

Episode two, The Green Man, sees a new antagonist arrive in Scatterbrook: the scarecrow creator, who is dismayed to see Gummidge consorting with humans.

Mackenzie Crook said of the two stories: “I’m thrilled to be back working with the BBC and many members of the Detectorists team to bring Worzel Gummidge to a new generation of viewers and reintroduce him to old friends.

“Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow. Fingers crossed for a glorious English summer as we head out to Scatterbrook Farm and Worzel’s Ten Acre Field.”

It is unclear as yet who will be joining Crook in the new series. Fingers crossed he’ll be able to twist Toby Jones’s arm?

Worzel Gummidge is coming soon to BBC1