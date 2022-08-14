Nicola Walker recalls cheeky Sean Bean highlight from Marriage

The drama follows their lives intimately over a matter of days, as they contend with the usual daily factors that go into a long term relationship – including some more personal moments.

New BBC drama Marriage finds Nicola Walker and Sean Bean playing couple Ian and Emma, who have been married for 27 years.

Walker recently opened up about filming the drama, and when asked whether she had any memorable moments while on set, she recalled a particularly close encounter with Bean's "thigh area".

Walker said: "My most memorable scene was applying cream to Sean Bean’s thigh area. It was a beautiful moment and one that I never expected as Ian had a nasty rash! It was a tremendous day in my professional career. Luckily it was in a tasteful position for camera!"

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage. BBC / The Forge / Rory Mulvey

Marriage comes from writer Stefan Golaszewski (Him & Her, Mum) and the cast have recently been highlighting the "rich" and "revealing" nature of the "simple story" the series tells.

Bean stressed that viewers shouldn't expect "any big stunts or reveals", while Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who plays Emma's boss Jamie, spoke about how a work conference the pair go to is "where the show has been leading to".

He said: "It is amazing to have a conference as the central set of a piece of drama, rather than a plane crash, car crash or big explosion. But only Stefan can do that and that’s why it’s brilliant. The conference is the showdown!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series also stars James Bolam and Chantelle Alle as Emma's father and Ian and Emma's adopted daughter, with the series exploring their wider family life and how it interacts with their marriage.

You can read our full review of Marriage right here.

Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.