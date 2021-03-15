Jed Mercurio says it’s “not entirely clear” if there will be a Line of Duty series 7

The sixth series of Line of Duty is just around the corner, which means we’ll finally find out who the elusive “H” is. Or will we?

Advertisement

In an interview in the latest issue of Radio Times, series creator Jed Mercurio opened up about the possibility of more Line of Duty beyond the upcoming series.

“We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series,” Mercurio revealed. “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

He added: “Since probably season four, we’ve been talking to the BBC about the realistic longevity of the series. I’ve experienced broadcasters pulling the plug while we were still developing a storyline –Bodies and Cardiac Arrest both ended prematurely on the BBC. So it’s an ongoing discussion, is all I can say. A lot of it depends on the key creatives – me and the main actors – finding new stories to tell within that universe.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It sure sounds like series six will not be the last time we see the Line of Duty cast head into that tense interrogation room. As it turns out, this could mean the upcoming season might not solve the show’s biggest mystery.

“Without a formal commission, I would say conversations have been very reassuring from the standpoint of not having to wrap things up,” Mercurio said.

As Hastings himself would say, “Now we’re suckin’ diesel!”.

Additional reporting by Mark Lawson.

Read the full interview with Jed Mercurio in the new issue of Radio Times, out tomorrow (16th March).

Advertisement

Line of Duty returns on Sunday, 21st March at 9pm on BBC One. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.