RadioTimes.com presents… Script to Screen with Jed Mercurio – buy your ticket now!

If you’re a budding writer or a massive TV fan, you don’t want to miss our exclusive event, Script to Screen with Jed Mercurio.

We’ll be sitting down with the Line of Duty creator on 24th March at 7pm to talk about his extensive and successful career in the TV industry as a screenwriter.

Throughout a 90-minute session, you’ll hear how Jed brought the likes of Hastings, Arnott and Fleming to life, while also finding out how he broke into the industry.

We’ll also be grilling him for all his hints and tricks on how to become a successful writer.

And if that’s not enough, you’ll have the opportunity to ask Jed a question on the night…

Hosted by RadioTimes.com’s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths, our Script to Screen with Jed Mercurio event is one you certainly don’t want to miss out on…

So, what are you waiting for? If you want a place in the virtual audience, you can buy your tickets here.

Tickets cost £20. Concessions are available (for students, unemployed or OAPs) by adding coupon code ‘Concession’ at checkout for 50 per cent off.

Read more about our guest and host below:

Jed Mercurio OBE

Jed Mercurio’s latest series Bodyguard and Line of Duty have both topped the ratings for UK television drama. With other credits including Bodies, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Critical, Strike Back, The Grimleys and Cardiac Arrest, Jed Mercurio’s work has achieved award wins/nominations at the Golden Globes, Emmys, BAFTAs, Royal Television Society, Broadcasting Press Guild and Writers’ Guild. Jed Mercurio is a former hospital physician and Royal Air Force officer, having originally planned to specialise in aviation medicine.

Jed Mercurio’s BBC Maestro Writing Masterclass is currently available here. The complete course costs £80. during the sessions, Jed Mercurio will take you from first draft to a final script.

Eleanor Bley Griffths

Eleanor Bley Griffiths is the Drama Editor of RadioTimes.com. She joined the site in 2016, and now leads the publication’s coverage of TV dramas – writing news and reviews as well as comment pieces, interviews and features. Since the start of the pandemic, Eleanor has hosted a series of live online Q&As for shows including Line of Duty, Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise. She has a MA in Journalism from City University, and began her career at Press Association, where she worked on the showbiz desk as an Entertainment Correspondent.

