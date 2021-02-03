Line of Duty season 6 to air ‘in the next 3 months’ as new AC-12 recruit is revealed

Adrian Dunbar has said Line of Duty series six will be on our screens at some point in the next few months, with a new character revealed to be joining the ranks of AC-12.

Advertisement

Shalom Brune-Franklin, who has recently had major roles in military drama Our Girl, Netflix’s Cursed and BBC One’s Roadkill, will join the crime thriller from writer Jed Mercurio.

She will be playing DC Chloe Bishop, who joins the anti-corruption squad during their “tricky” investigation of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson (Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald) and her handling of an unsolved murder.

Dunbar appeared on The One Show last night, where he teased the next instalment of the acclaimed series, in which he plays the no-nonsense Superintendent Ted Hastings, revealing new episodes are due “sometime in the next two or three months”.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He added: “Like everybody else, we locked down in March when we had a bit of episode one and two done and then we came back but this time we shot it all out of sequence.

“It was difficult… but they’ve got another episode out of it so instead of six episodes, we are going to have seven episodes, which is kind of extraordinary.”

The BBC confirmed yesterday that Line of Duty season six will indeed consist of seven episodes, making it the longest single series in the crime drama’s history.

After a lengthy production hiatus caused by COVID-19, the show resumed filming in Northern Ireland towards the end of last year, completing the shoot in late November.

The second series of Line of Duty will be shown on BBC One for the first time this weekend and all previous episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Line of Duty series two is repeated on BBC One on Saturday 6th February at 9pm. Season 6 is coming soon. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.