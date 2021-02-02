Accessibility Links

First teaser for Line of Duty season 6 as BBC confirms extra episode

The gaffer and his team will be back with an extra added episode.

Line of Duty cast

Published:

The BBC has confirmed Line of Duty will be back “soon” for season six, with an added treat for fans: the series will be seven episodes long instead of the usual six.

The news was announced by Steve Arnott himself via a first look at the upcoming series.

Check out the clip below.

In the clip, Steve (Martin Compston) can be seen telling Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar): “Regardless of the personnel involved, Vella’s still the highest-profile inquiry engaging this force.”

Unconvinced, Ted replies: “I’m gonna need a hell of a lot more before I can authorise a formal inquiry.”

When Steve moves to protest, his boss warns: “Houl yer whisht! I need more.”

In a fun twist, Steve’s voiceover then teases: “How about an extra episode, gaffer?”

The upcoming series six will see Steve, Ted and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) go up against the “most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced”: DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald).

Though, of course, details about the plot are being kept under wraps so we can enjoy the twists and turns which have become Line of Duty’s signature, we do know that Macdonald’s character is “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

Joining her in the cast are Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Though fans can now get their first glimpse of what’s to come, the BBC has yet to confirm an air date, simply saying it’ll be “coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer”.

Line of Duty season 6 is coming soon to BBC One.

Tags

All about Line of Duty

Line of Duty cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
