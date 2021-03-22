Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson believes Gail Vella could still be alive

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson has put forward an intriguing fan theory about season six, suggesting that supposed murder victim Gail Vella could still be alive.

Vella is introduced in the premiere as a journalist with a certain level of fame, played by comedian and actress Andi Osho (I May Destroy You), but her exact fate remains shrouded in mystery.

Speaking on BBC Sounds podcast Obsessed with Line of Duty, Parkinson suggested the character could still be alive, which might explain why prime suspect DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) has so many heavy duty locks on her door.

“Somebody is in that flat and there’s some connection with Gail Vella, the investigative journalist,” he said. “You don’t cast someone like Andi Osho and then just have her as little magazine prints and stick them up on a kitchen wall.”

In the first episode of series six, Vella is primarily depicted in magazine and newspaper clippings found pinned up at a suspect’s home, but we could see more of her down the line if this theory proves to be true.

“I think there must be more with her because she’s too good and she’s too known,” agreed podcast guest Sarah Millican. “Because you’d just get anybody to do a photograph like that. If it’s just going to be images, you don’t need somebody as good as Andi is, so fingers crossed we’re going to see a bit more of her.”

The comedian went on to say that Vella might be an ex-lover of Davidson’s, who is introduced as an LGBT+ character in the first episode, but conceded that might not be a strong enough motive for the alleged misconduct.

Last night’s episode was something of a slow burn which left us with a lot of questions and this theory is only adding more; if Davidson is indeed in Vella’s apartment, is she a captive or hiding out for her own safety? Expect some more clues when episode two drops this weekend.

