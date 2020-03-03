While most of the stars of Liar managed to make it back for a second series, there is one actor who is notably missing: Warren Brown, who played Laura’s ex boyfriend PC Tom Bailey.

So why isn’t Brown involved in Liar series two, and is Tom still a suspect in the investigation into Andrew Earlham’s murder?

Where is PC Tom Bailey in Liar?

In Manchester, apparently.

After telling Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) that her rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) has been murdered, DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) does enquire about her ex-boyfriend Tom – but Laura simply tells police: “He moved to Manchester a few weeks back, we don’t really talk anymore.”

In some ways, that’s not particularly surprising. By the end of series one, Tom’s affair with Laura’s sister Katy was exposed – which got pretty messy – and he also lost his job after wrongly calling in the Drug Squad to Andrew’s house. Perhaps it was time for a fresh start.

Why isn’t Warren Brown in Liar series 2?

Because he had a filming clash! Warren Brown also stars as Sergeant Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister in the TV series Strike Back, and he was filming the eighth and final series in Croatia at the same time as Liar was filming in England.

Along with the hashtag #whenschedulescollide, Brown wrote on Instagram in May 2019: “Wishing the talented bunch of Liars all the very best for Season 2! Tom Bailey has absolutely nothing to hide but it would appear he’s had to run off to Zagreb, Croatia! Have a great shoot loves! Miss you all!”

Did Tom Bailey kill Andrew Earlham?

Given what we know, probably not. Even though Tom seemed like a prime suspect at the end of series one, it’d be pretty strange to pin the murder on the character without having him actually appear on screen.

Unless it’s all an elaborate bluff – and (speculating wildly here) Warren Brown makes a surprise cameo in the final episode?

Liar airs on Mondays at 9pm on ITV