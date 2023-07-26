John tells Ingrid that he's been trying to help her and just wants to keep her safe, and that he also believes Belinda's death wasn't an accident. He also tells Ingrid that he loves her - but can she trust him?

You can watch the full, tense trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the series says: "The Killing Kind – based on the book of the same name - explores themes of murder, suspicion, crime, acts of stalking and paranoia in a high stakes cat and mouse game between lead Ingrid Lewis (played by Emma Appleton) and her former client John Webster (played by Colin Morgan) while she uncovers the truth behind the distressing events taking place."

Appleton has recently been seen in series including Everything I Know About Love and Pistol, while Morgan has been seen in the film Dead Shot and series including Mammals and We Hunt Together.

Morgan is, of course, best-known for his role in BBC fantasy series Merlin, although it seems that, were a revival to be on the cards, he would not be looking to return to his role anytime soon.

Morgan told RadioTimes.com: "I think most actors are more about progression and moving forward and don't often look back. Even on stage, sometimes plays I've done have wanted to remount and come back again, and I often found I don't take up those opportunities because I've wrung the towel dry and I've rinsed what I could out of it.

"That's certainly what I've tried to do with every project, it's like I invest every 110 per cent into it, so hopefully by the end of it, I feel like I've done all I could. And certainly on projects like Merlin, I felt like yeah, we definitely did that together as a team and it's certainly [something I] look back on and feel very proud of the work that I and everyone did."

