Who was Karen Smith? The Crown episode 3 dedication details

The much-anticipated fourth season of The Crown arrived on 15th November, transporting viewers back to the 1980’s with the arrival of Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) in No. 10 Downing Street and the marriage of Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

One of the Netflix series’ standout episodes has to be episode three, titled Fairytale, which begins with the royal couple’s engagement before following the teenage Diana as she’s moved into Buckingham Palace, struggles with loneliness and begins to have doubts regarding about upcoming nuptials after realising just how close Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell) and her fiancé truly are.

Many fans will notice that the episode’s credits end with an in memoriam tribute to Karen Smith (1968-2020).

Karen Smith played a huge role in all four seasons of The Crown so far; here’s more details…

Who was Karen Smith?

Karen Smith was a location manager who worked on all four series of The Crown.

She also worked on series such as 2018’s Deep State, Doctor Foster, Life in Squares, Whitechapel, My Mad Fat Diary, Silk, Above Suspicion, Ashes to Ashes and Silent Witness.

Smith also found locations for films The Sense of an Ending starring Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot, Pride, Hancock & Joan and other titles.

The Crown season 4 is streaming on Netflix.