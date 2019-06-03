Turns out after winning the Best Actress award for playing psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s spy drama, Comer’s parents paraded the trophy around bars in Liverpool.

And that’s not all. The name Comer’s parents saw fit for the bronze mask, awarded to a host of acting legends including Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Helen Mirren? Billy.

“I don’t know why,” Comer told The Guardian, also revealing her parents rejoiced taking the award back to their Childwall home for safekeeping.

“My dad had it out on the train, and this woman went: ‘That’s not from Poundland, is it?’ This other woman said: ‘Is that the real thing?’ He said, ‘Yeah, do you want to touch it?’”

“They took it on a pub crawl," she added. "They were so proud.”

With the imminent return of Killing Eve, there’s every chance Comer could earn herself yet another Bafta award.

We’ve already got our fingers crossed for her – purely for the possibility that Comer's parents will take a second award on another pub crawl, Ibiza holiday or a Las Vegas blowout.

Advertisement

Killing Eve will return Saturday 8th June at 9.15pm on BBC1