The reviews are in for Killing Eve season two and they are GOOD
Critics are extremely impressed as Killing Eve returns with new showrunner Emerald Fennell at the helm
The bar was set extremely high for season two of Killing Eve after its massive success last time around – but if early reviews are anything to go by, Jodie Comer (Villanelle) and Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri) have smashed it out of the park.
Despite a change in showrunner as Phoebe Waller-Bridge handed on the reins to Call the Midwife actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell, the show seems to have retained its distinctive "voice" as the cat-and-mouse game continues between the MI6 agent and the professional assassin.
"The first two episodes of Killing Eve season 2 are full of compelling twists and wrinkles, but it’s the sly feminism at the heart of the show’s cat-and-mouse game that makes it all so infectiously fun," says Newsweek, adding a ton of praise for Oh and Comer.
"Killing Eve remains very much grounded in its original identity," says Indiewire, while Slashfilm reckons that "the writing and direction of Killing Eve remains impeccable."
Despite initial skepticism that the show couldn't possibly live up to its second season, TV Guide's Kaitlin Thomas writes: "Killing Eve's second season, at least the two episodes screened in advance for critics, didn't let me down... The new episodes, brimming with crackling electricity, elicited the same amount of joy I experienced when I watched Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) dance around each other during the first go round, only this time the stakes were considerably higher."
CNET agrees, saying: "Fennell seems to know what she's doing and has down to a tee Killing Eve's enticing mixture of dark humour, sexual tension between the two main female characters, absurd comedy and international spy-thriller thrills."
Killing Eve series two will air in the US from 7th April. No word yet on a UK air date – but after reading all these glowing reviews, we can't wait...