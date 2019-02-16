Killing Eve S2 (BBC)

"You know, I’d say definitely for Eve’s character – her journey – it gets super dark," she told Uproxx. "I feel like she is pushed to the limit in her, not so much pursuit of Villanelle at this point, but her dynamic with Villanelle and her pursuit of her job. And she’s pushed to the limit, and then she goes over."

Oh also calmed our fears about whether the show will be just as brilliant without screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has handed the reins over to Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell.

Asked if she had been worried about things would change with a new head writer, Oh admitted: "Oh yeah, sure."

But, she explained, "Emerald and Phoebe are very good friends, and they really come from the same kind of mindset. But of course Emerald has her own take on things and her own ways." And when it came to working with each other, there was a "very strong dynamic between the actor and the writer."

So what about the finished product? The actress added: "All I know is that I feel good about it."