The first footage of the second season – which sees Emerald Fennell take over showrunner duties from Phoebe Waller-Bridge – delivers plenty for fans, with Jodie Comer's assassin Villanelle sporting a fresh set of interesting outfits, including an intriguing comic-strip onesie (see above).

Set to a haunting version of Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love, the minute-long teaser starts with Sandra Oh's Eve aggressively eating popcorn and confessing to Villanelle's 'murder' in front of a couple – mid-proposal.

We also see Eve opening a box of funeral flowers spelling out her name – and the voice of Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens asking the series' central question: "why are you and Villanelle so interested in each other?"

More like this

And then there's an ominous scene showing Villanelle caressing a kitchen knife – and speaking in an English accent – as she threatens to stab a mysterious English chap who sounds awfully like Eve's husband.

Advertisement

Killing Eve's acclaimed first series premiered in the US in April 2018, followed by a UK broadcast in autumn. It returns for American viewers on 8th April, simulcast on AMC and BBC America, with a broadcast on this side of the pond expected to follow soon afterwards.