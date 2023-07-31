Parker's daughter Claire paid tribute to her father, writing that he "wore his talent lightly" and "had a quiet passion and great sense of humour".

"His ambition was first and foremost for audiences to enjoy his music," she said.

"He was both well-respected and well-liked within the music and television industry, writing so many memorable theme tunes, and always giving 100% commitment, which led to collaborations often lasting many years."

She continued: "He will be missed by friends, family and colleagues."

Born in Hartlepool, County Durham on 16th December 1934, Parker graduated as a silver medalist at the Guildhall School of Music before playing with several leading London orchestras and chamber groups.

​​He also composed instrumental pieces for the Barrow Poets, a poetry and music group which worked with poets including Stevie Smith.

Alongside his impressive portfolio of TV and film music, Parker also produced three West End musicals, including Follow the Star in 1975.

The composer also released four music albums with English poet and writer Sir John Betjeman, and collaborated with comedian Victoria Wood and rock band Procol Harum.

Tributes have been flooding in for Parker following the tragic news of his passing.

Broadcaster Zeb Soanes wrote: "Very sad to learn of the death of Jim Parker, 4xBAFTA-winning composer of a host of memorable TV themes inc. House of Cards. We collaborated on a revival of his cult classic album ‘Betjeman’s Banana Blush’ for a live performance at @smitf_london in 2017 and he was generous joy."

Writer also Bob Fischer penned: "Sad to see Jim Parker has died. The obits are understandably focusing on his TV themes, but his 1970s compositions for Doggerel Bank, John Betjeman and others are so beautiful and elegant and strange. Never released he was from Hartlepool, either. This..."

Parker was married to his wife Pauline Parker for 54 years, with the couple sharing two daughters together, Amy and Claire. Parker also had a daughter called Louise from a previous marriage.