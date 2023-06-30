It is therefore perhaps no wonder that rumours have swirled that a spin-off series focused on Peña's character could be in the works.

To get to the bottom of this, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Peña along with one his season 4 co-stars, Louis Ozawa, and it certainly seem that there is likely to be more from the world of Jack Ryan, even if the flagship series will not be continuing.

When asked whether the fourth season felt particularly final, Ozawa said: "I think this chapter might be closed but if I were a betting man I would say the Jack Ryan universe has more potential to carry on than not."

Michael Peña in Jack Ryan season 4. Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Meanwhile, Peña added: "I guess you're gonna have to see, what do the fans want? If it's something that the fans want and they ask for it, like, it'd be great to see Mike Kelly (who plays Mike November) back at it. You know what I mean, who knows?"

When asked specifically whether he would like to return for the rumoured Domingo spin-off, Peña said: "Yeah, that would be cool. To be honest with you, because I love the world and I love the… it would be slightly different, obviously, without Jack Ryan.

"But the world is so cool, you know? And yeah, I would definitely like to be involved."

Peña isn't the only notable arrival for this season - he is also joined by Abbie Cornish, who is reprising her role as Cathy Mueller for season 4 having been absent in seasons 2 and 3.

Cornish spoke with RadioTimes.com about where we can expect to see Cathy and Jack in their relationship in the new season, and while she said their dynamic remains the same, she did add that they have "levelled up", even if they have "a ways to go".

