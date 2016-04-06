We've said farewell to Sidney Chambers and the good murdering folk of Grantchester for another series – and my, what a cliffhanger ending they left us on.

Advertisement

Of course, there are many more tales of the vicar's adventures to bring to our television screens and that's why ITV has confirmed that the show will return for a third series. They've yet to confirm when, but we do know the crime solving duo at its heart will both be back in action.