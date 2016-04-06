ITV commissions third series of Grantchester
Are you ready for Sidney Chambers' return to your TV screens?
Published: Wednesday, 6 April 2016 at 8:58 pm
We've said farewell to Sidney Chambers and the good murdering folk of Grantchester for another series – and my, what a cliffhanger ending they left us on.
Of course, there are many more tales of the vicar's adventures to bring to our television screens and that's why ITV has confirmed that the show will return for a third series. They've yet to confirm when, but we do know the crime solving duo at its heart will both be back in action.
That – and that cliffhanger ending, oh my that cliffhanger ending – considered, are you excited to see James Norton and Robson Green back on your TV screens as Sidney and Geordie?
