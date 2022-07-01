The new season picks up a year after the height of the pandemic where investment bankers like Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) and Augustus "Gus" Sackey (David Jonsson) can no longer hide behind their graduate status at Pierpoint & Co.

The BBC has released a first look trailer for season 2 of Industry , the high-powered British-American drama, and it looks like we're in for a tense ride.

The business is operating a mandate – back to work or else; and it has the trading floor more stressed and paranoid than ever before. There's also new US management to add fuel to the fire, and Yasmin, Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Harper (Myha'la Herrold) must make new alliances and drive new business in this post-Covid world.

Marisa Abela stars in Industry season 2 HBO

Then there's also their personal lives to contend with, as the same trio shared a three-way kiss in the season 1 finale. What will happen next between the colleagues and friends?

In the brief glimpse of Industry's return, Harper discusses "flying close to the sun", while CEO Eric Tao (Ken Leung) declares "you don't work with me; you work for me!"

It certainly looks like the team are in for a tough ride.

Just last month, we learned that actor Jay Duplass would be joining the cast of Industry, playing hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom. Jesse has moved to the UK from the States with his troublesome teenage son Leo (Sonny Poon Tip).

Industry is partly inspired by the real-life experiences of co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and received a mainly positive reception when it debuted in 2020.

Industry season 2 is coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

