Help breaks All 4 records with 1.1 million streams in a week

You always knew a drama starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham would be good. But their recent one-off collaboration Help, about the experiences of a care home patient and his young carer during the pandemic, has proved to be a huge success with critics and audiences alike.

It has been announced today that the drama received an unprecedented 1.1 million views on Channel 4’s streaming service, All 4, only four days after becoming available to view. This is a bigger response than any other new drama has received on the platform.

These 1.1 million views are in addition to the show’s overnight ratings. 1.23 million viewers tuned in live to watch the show on Channel 4 last Thursday, but the drama was beaten by Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, which attracted 2.26 million viewers.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy

Channel 4 announced the impressive catch-up ratings via its Twitter page today, saying the figures make Help “the biggest ever launch of a new drama on All 4”. Help is written by Jack Thorne, who has previously penned critically acclaimed drama series National Treasure and Kiri for the same channel.

Viewers were moved by Help, which told the story of Tony, a patient with Young Onset Alzheimer’s disease, played by Graham.

Stars Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer go back a long way, with Graham helping Comer to get her big break in the business – during her BAFTA acceptance speech in 2019 she famously said that she owed him a pint for all his input in her career.

Here’s hoping the success of Help will inspire them to team up again for another powerful drama in the future.

Help is available to view on All 4 now.