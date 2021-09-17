Help viewers “broken” by “thought-provoking” Channel 4 COVID drama

Viewers of Channel 4’s Help are still processing the events of the hard-hitting coronavirus drama, which follows the story of a carer and one of her closest patients during the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

Advertisement

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) plays Sarah, a carer at Liverpool’s fictional Bright Sky Homes, who works particularly closely with early onset Alzheimer’s sufferer Tony (Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham).

Sarah’s success with Tony both improves his quality of life and restores her own self-belief, but when the pandemic begins tearing through care homes in the UK, staff are pushed to their limits as they desperately attempt to protect their patients.

The drama received glowing praise from critics – including a four-star rating in RadioTimes.com‘s Help review – and audiences had a similarly strong reaction.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

We asked our readers to weigh in with their thoughts on the one-off drama, written by superstar Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), and they were unanimous in their positivity.

Debbie B Spence tweeted that the feature-length programme was “brilliant” and added that it was “great to see so many excellent Northern actors”.

Dr Anne-Marie Wright said that she was “totally broken” by the drama. “I felt grief, rage, fear and moments of pure joy,” she tweeted. “Help was superb.”

Ruth Fryman also expressed “anger” over the suffering of care home patients and staff, while another RadioTimes.com reader described Help as an “outstanding and thought-provoking piece of television”.

The Care Workers’ Charity, which supports current and former care workers by providing crisis grants, gave the programme its full support.

“As the UK’s Charity for the #socialcare workforce, we are proud to see #socialcare workers being represented in this incredible drama,” the organisation shared.

Criticism of the programme was minimal, although Siobhan O’Neill did feel that Thorne’s ending was “stretching believability and detracted from the impact up to that point”.

Nevertheless, she agreed that Comer, Graham and their co-stars are “exceptional actors”, while also praising the direction from Marc Munden, who previously worked with Channel 4 on Utopia and National Treasure.

Advertisement

Help is available to stream on All 4. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.