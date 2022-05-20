Hearstopper's Kit Connor joins Radio Times Podcast Live! – buy tickets
The actor plays Nick in the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama Heartstopper.
Heartstopper's Kit Connor will guest on Radio Times' weekly podcast for a special live interview at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.
Hosted by Jane Garvey with TV critic Rhianna Dhillon, the podcast is swapping the recording studio for the BFI Southbank for the one-off festival special live on stage.
Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, Netflix series Heartstopper has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, focusing on a blossoming romance between two British schoolboys.
Kit Connor plays one of the two leads, Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player grappling with his sexuality and growing attraction to classmate Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).
One of the most emotional scenes of the series occurred when Nick came out as bisexual to his mother (Olivia Colman) just as the final credits rolled in Heartstopper season 1.
The series has been praised by fans for its positive depiction of LGBTQ+ relationships (read our Heartstopper review here).
Ticket-holders will be able to watch the interview with Connor live on Sunday 22nd May from 3:15pm. Tickets are on sale now, priced at £18 per full-price ticket and £14 for concessions.
The podcast's past guests have included Ricky Gervais, Jodie Whittaker and Gillian Anderson.
The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival will be held at both the BFI's Southbank base and also in its nearby IMAX cinema.
Other events in the festival line-up include a panel and Q&A with the cast and creatives behind Sally Rooney's next TV adaptation, Conversations with Friends; a Q&A from the cast and creator of hit BBC series The Outlaws; and a panel featuring the cast of Channel 4's brilliant drama It’s A Sin.
The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can book your tickets here.
