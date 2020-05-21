The headline of the story on Netflix Life, read, "Hannibal hits Netflix in June: Is Hannibal season 4 on the way?"

Fans have been clamouring for a fourth series of the show ever since the third season aired in 2015 - and so any potential future run would be very welcome news to the show's following, although such talk is purely speculation at this stage.

The show was created by Bryan Fuller and starred Mikkelsen as the iconic cannibalistic serial killer Dr Hannibal Lecter, winning praise for its visual style and the performances of both Mikkelsen and his co-star Will Graham.

News that a new Silence of the Lambs sequel based on the character Clarice Starling was in the works broke earlier this year - and prompted backlash from Hannibal fans, who claimed that there was far more demand for a new series of Fuller's show.

But at the time one fan wrote on Twitter, “Bryan has said multiple times recently that he’s ready, the actors are ready, and that they were just waiting for a network to pick them up.

"Since he didn’t have Clarice rights then, he has story plans that did not include her. CBS’s show does NOT mean #Hannibal S4 won’t happen.”

In 2019 Mikkelsen told Bloody Disgusting,“I know Bryan is still working on some ideas where we can find a new home for this. I also have a strong feeling that everybody who was involved in it would gladly pick up the glove again if that happens."

So the door is still open for a possible fourth series - and Mikkelsen's decision to share the article questioning the possibility of a fourth run seems to add a little fuel to the fire...

Hannibal seasons 1 to 3 are already available on Netflix UK. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained. Or visit our TV guide for more to watch.