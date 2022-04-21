Grace star John Simm teases romantic “jeopardy” in season 2

Episode 2 of the new run will see Zoë Tapper join the cast as Senior Anatomical Pathology Technician Cleo Morey, and it would seem that Roy becomes smitten.

Grace returns this Sunday for a brand-new season on ITV and it seems that love will be in the air for John Simm's steely detective.

However, Simm has teased that starting up a relationship won't be easy for the fledgling couple.

He explained: “It’s a weird one for him because he’s still haunted by the disappearance of his wife. Many years have gone by since she went missing and he's not even considered romance with anybody, so it's quite sweet to see him slowly falling for Cleo. Obviously, he's conflicted and feels guilty, as you would, but it's a lovely thing.

"It’s difficult for her to be with somebody who is still obsessed with his wife’s disappearance, it causes problems between them. In one episode, the police find the skeletal remains of a woman in a storm drain and for a while Roy thinks it’s his wife.

"So that completely consumes him and puts his fledgling relationship in a bit of jeopardy. Plus, there’s the fact that he's completely obsessed with his job, his job is his life. So Cleo's got a lot to take on!"

John Simm, Zoë Tapper and Richie Campbell in Grace ITV

Meanwhile, author of the Grace book series, Peter James, has explained that he introduced Cleo's character because he enjoys a love story and "wanted to show the other side of Roy’s life away from work".

James continued: "I based Cleo on a mortician I met while researching a book at the Brighton and Hove mortuary – the contrast of this beautiful lady doing this grim job was fascinating. And because of her job, she understands the work Roy has to do and it gives them a connection.

"We see him change a lot over the next books, mostly in a good way but there are quite a few surprises relating to Sandy’s disappearance that pop up down the line. And the thing that Cleo will find difficult is that if someone has a partner that is killed, you grieve and can eventually move on.

"But if that loved one vanishes and you have the knowledge they might suddenly walk through the door again, you’re in limbo. There’s always the spectre of that hanging over them."

James recently teased that he filmed two cameo roles for the new season, although it seems like you may need to be eagle-eyed to spot them.

Grace season 2 will premiere on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday 24th April at 8pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

