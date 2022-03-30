Grace author Peter James teases upcoming cameos in ITV series

Now John Simm's Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Richie Campbell's Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson are back with a new season , adapting four more of Peter James' hit novels.

However, this time the author himself got in on the action, as James has teased that he filmed a couple of cameos for the new episodes.

Speaking at an event attended by RadioTimes.com and other press, James revealed: "I'm in two actually. I’m in, very fleetingly, one of them. Then my wife and I are coppers on the beach at the start of the fourth one, Not Dead Enough."

"We stand there as Zoë (Tapper, playing new character Cleo) and Roy meet and then this body floats up on the beach. We were dressed up as police officers and as long as you don't blink you'll see us for about 15 seconds.

"But we were standing at the top waiting for our call and two members of the public came up and said, 'Officers, could you help us with something?'"

John Simm and Richie Campbell in Grace ITV

James previously suggested that a royal cameo could be in the works for a future season of Grace, after the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles visited the set.

Camilla, who is a big fan of James' novels, visited the set in November, and Grace revealed: "I jokingly said, 'Would you like a cameo in the next series?' and she said, 'Yes, maybe I could be a dead body.'"

The first film in the new season of Grace, Looking Good Dead, is set to air sometime in April.

Grace will return soon to ITV and ITV Hub. If you want to start reading Peter James' Roy Grace series, you can purchase the first three novels on Amazon.

